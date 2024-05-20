Minnesota Twins change Friday start anticipating traffic from Timberwolves fans

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After rallying to beat the Denver Nuggets and advance to the Western Conference Finals, everyone in Minnesota is a Timberwolves fan again – and the Twins are taking note.



Minnesota Twins officials announced on Monday the start time of their home game vs. the Texas Rangers at Target Field on Friday will now start at 6:10 p.m., rather than the 7:10 p.m. start previously scheduled. Target Field gates will open at 4:30 p.m.

According to Twins officials, moving up the first pitch by one hour was done to help accommodate the expected incoming traffic to downtown Minneapolis as the Timberwolves take on the Dallas Mavericks at Target Center.

The Timberwolves and Mavericks series begins on Wednesday, at a stage in the playoffs they have not seen since 2004. They have never been to an NBA Finals.



Tickets went on sale Monday, selling out Games 1, 2 and a potential Game 5 at Target Center quickly.



Meanwhile, at Target Field the Twins are hosting Star Wars Night, with the first 5,000 fans in attendance receiving a Star Wars/Twins "Light or Dark Side" reversible bucket hat.