Minnesota Twins acquire Detroit Tigers reliever Michael Fulmer

Twins acquire Tigers reliever Michael Fulmer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Minnesota Twins have been busy on trade deadline day, and they even made a transaction within the AL Central.

Minnesota acquired reliever Michael Fulmer from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for pitching prospect Sawyer Gipson-Long, the team announced on Tuesday.

Fulmer joins righty starter Tyler Mahle and closer Jorge López as new arms added to the Twins’ roster on Tuesday prior to the trade deadline. In the case of Fulmer, the Twins got their deal done with less than an hour before the cutoff.

Fulmer began his career as a starter in Detroit. He won AL Rookie of the Year in 2016 and earned his only All-Star selection the following year.

He has come out of the Tigers’ bullpen in each of the last two seasons. In 2022, he has a 3-4 record with a 3.20 ERA and two saves in 41 appearances. When it comes to facing righty batters, Fulmer has been even better:

Righties hitting a hilarious .140/.250/.151 against Michael Fulmer this year. Slider is truly elite.



Twins have four legit right-handed relievers in Duran, LÃ³pez, Fulmer, and Jax. — Nash Walker (@Nashwalker9) August 2, 2022

The Chicago White Sox have been facing Fulmer for seven years now, and they will get their next chance against him on Sept. 2 when they welcome the Twins for the start of a three-game set. Six of the White Sox’s final nine games will also come against the Twins.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!