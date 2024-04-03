Minnesota Twins’ 2024 new food lineup: Baked potato bar, banh mi brat, chicken tinga arepas and more from local chefs

As baseball season gets underway, the Minnesota Twins are continuing to partner with local restaurants for the new food lineup at Target Field.

This year, Kamal Mohamed is bringing dishes from several of his Minneapolis restaurants, including StepChld and the new Parcelle Organics. The team from Two Mixed Up, in the Graze food hall in the North Loop, is taking the field, as are East Coast BBQ in Hopkins, Lord Fletcher’s Old Lake Lodge in Spring Park and Bussin Birria Tacos at the Mall of America.

The Twins’ home opener is Thursday, April 4, when they’ll face the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field. The team began its season on the road last week, first in Kansas City then Milwaukee.

Last season, notable additions to the ballpark’s food roster included Union Hmong Kitchen and Official Fried Chicken, both of which are returning.

Union Hmong Kitchen is subbing out last year’s noodle dish for a banh mi brat with Hmong sausage, which chef Yia Vang said is a dish he’s been playing around with behind the scenes after it was created almost by accident for a post-shift meal. Sausage and baseball are already a classic match, he said, and it’s especially impactful for Hmong families at ballgames to see their cuisine represented as Minnesota food, too.

“One of the things I really love is the fact that the Twins go, how do we reflect our community in our stadium?” Vang said on Monday at Target Field. “Not just, hey, we’re going to take your name and put it up there — no, we want you involved. I think that’s super beautiful.”

The Family Value concession stands, with ballpark classics under $5, are returning for this season in sections 120, 133 and 311. Prices for the rest of the new food lineup were not available as of April 1.

Here’s the official list of new foods and drinks:

In the stands

Union Hmong Kitchen: They’re serving a banh mi brat this year — Hmong sausage, pickled vegetables, caramelized garlic aioli. Available in Section 127.

Official Fried Chicken: This year, they’re serving Mighty Buffalo Dry Rub Wings, marinated and pressure-fried. They’re good, folks. Available in Section 134.

Smashed Baked Potato: Yep, a baked potato cart! Butter, sour cream, beer cheese, green onions, bacon bits, chopped brisket, chili. Available in Section 117

Parcelle: C.R.E.A.M. smoothie (strawberry, banana, coconut milk, collagen peptides, and more) and a BluePrint smoothie (blueberry, avocado, banana, blue spirulina, and more) are on offer from the brand founded by StepChld and Nashville Coop chef Kamal Mohamed. Available in Section 126.

East Coast BBQ Mac N’ Meat: Mac and cheese topped with choice of chicken, rib tips or pulled pork. Available in Section 131.

Curds & Cakes: Deep fried Oreos, baby. Featuring a variety of toppings. Available in Section 232.

Red Cow: The Ultimate Burger, a double patty with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, Red Cow sauce. Available in Section 233.

Papa Pete’s Mini Donuts: Keeping it simple — cinnamon and sugar. Available in Section 136.

Lord Fletcher’s: The Lake Minnetonka institution is serving a walleye burger with smoked tartar sauce. Find it at Land of 10,000 Lakes Bar at Gate 34.

S’mores Boozy Ice Cream: Chocolate soft serve mixed with vodka and toasted marshmallow syrup, topped with marshmallow and graham crackers. Available at Gate 34.

Restaurants & bars

At Truly On Deck: S’more Cookies from Two Mixed Up; chicken tinga arepas from Q’bo Latin Food (crispy arepa, chicken tinga, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, pickled onion); and Sweet Potato Fritters from StepChld. Club level, right field.

At Keeper’s Heart Town Ball Tavern: Just A Burger from Two Mixed Up (double smashie with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, special sauce). Plus, cocktails: vanilla creamed whiskey, cherry smashed whiskey and Irish mojito. Section 229.

At Hrbek’s: Bussin Birria Tacos: braised beef and cheese in a corn tortilla with consomme dipping sauce. Section 114.

At the Thrivent Club: If you have access to the field’s snazzy club level (renamed this year from its past identity as a Delta-sponsored spot), you can find burger fries from Two Mixed Up (battered fries, Philly cheesesteak, cheese, caramelized onion, jalapeño, sauces)

Legends Landing: An all-inclusive game ticket with all-you-can-eat hot dogs, burgers, chicken tenders, chips, peanuts, drinks and desserts. Located in sections S, T, U and V and starts at $42.

