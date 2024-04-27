Minnesota tops Anchorage Wolverines in Game 3 of playoff series

Apr. 27—The Minnesota Wilderness got out to a quick start and never looked back, topping the Anchorage Wolverines 4-1 on Friday in the Robertson Cup playoffs at the Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

The Minnesota victory cut the Wolverines' advantage to 2-1 in the North American Hockey League best-of-5 series.

Minnesota scored in the first period on a goal by Ren Morque. They Wilderness added two more goals by Payton Nelson and Daniel Astapovich in the second period to take a 3-0 lead. Astapovich added an empty-net goal in the third period to push the lead to 4-0.

The Wolverines finally got on the board late in the third period, cutting the Minnesota lead to 4-1 on Kade Shea's power-play goal. Camden Shasby and Brock Devlin assisted on the goal.

The two teams face off in Game 4 of the series Saturday at 4:15 p.m. AKDT in Cloquet, Minnesota.