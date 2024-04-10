Minnesota’s top recruit places Nebraska in Top Seven

Minnesota’s top football recruit has named the Nebraska Cornhuskers in his top seven schools. Emmanuel Karmo plays linebacker for Robbinsdale Cooper High School out of Minneapolis.

As a junior, he recorded 62 tackles, 10.0 for loss, 2.0 sacks and one interception. Karmo is the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Minnesota for the class of 2025.

He made the announcement on social media on Monday afternoon.

Appreciate all the schools that have recruited me and while my recruitment is still open based on the schools that have offered me I’ll be focusing on these 7 schools. Blessed to be in this position

Nebraska shares the top seven with Oregon, Wisconsin, Penn State, Minnesota, Ohio State, and USC.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire