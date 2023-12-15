Minnesota’s top offensive line recruit explains why he'll sign with Wisconsin

Emerson Mandell understands the question, and why it's being asked.

Mandell, a 6-5, 295-pound Irondale senior who is considered Minnesota's No. 1 offensive line prospect, wasn't trying to make a statement or follow a lifelong dream when, last July, he gave a verbal commitment to extend his football life at the University of Wisconsin.

On Wednesday, the first day of the three-day early signing period, he will sign a national letter of intent to play for the Badgers.

From Minnesota, where fans roll their eyes when another local athlete makes that choice over the Gophers, comes the question:

Why Wisconsin?

In Mandell's case, is it the Badgers' higher national football? Their history of churning out NFL lineman? The game-day atmosphere at Camp Randall Stadium? Perhaps Madison's rep as a lively college town?

None of those is Mandell's answer. He didn't grow up a college football fanatic and doesn't make those partisan connections.

The reason is personal: The Wisconsin coaches were more concerned about Emerson Mandell the person than Emerson Mandell the player.

"The whole time they were recruiting me, they never pressured me," Mandell said. "They didn't try to get me to make a decision right away. They told me to take my time, do what is right for me. That was the main thing, my relationship with them. They were more concerned about my development other than in football."

Mandell is a humble giant, perhaps more proud of his 3.79 grade-point average than of his football skills. He had to be told he had a future in college football. Until ninth grade, when he first became a varsity starter, he believed Saturdays were best spent was his family's cabin in Wisconsin, making maple syrup and getting ready for deer hunting season.

"He's polite, he's humble, he's smart," said Irondale athletic director Chris Fink, a longtime friend of the Mandell family. "He doesn't strut around. He's everything you want an athlete like him to be."

Mandell actually harbored doubts about his abilities. He was so unsure of himself before his first scheduled varsity start that he backed out of it, claiming he was still sick after having taken ill the week before.

"I was so nervous. I had missed the whole week of practice before that and I was still feeling a little sick, although that might have been nerves," he said. "I didn't want to let my teammates down, and I thought it might be best if I let a senior play."

He was back in the starting lineup for Week 2 and has been a piece of the Irondale foundation every week since.

Now he's looking forward to the workaday routine that goes with being a successful college athlete. He's come to appreciate college football and the doors that have opened for him.

He still isn't fond of the spotlight.

"It's pretty cool to think about where I am now," he said. "But I've never been interested in extravagance. I'm the guy who goes on the official visits and doesn't do the photo shoot."

Mandell has come to a realization that's pleasant for him and less so for others:

"There are a lot more Wisconsin fans in Minnesota than I thought."