Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had looked pretty good for Minnesota in three preseason games, including a 17-point game against the Grizzlies, but he was on a training camp contract and always had an uphill battle to make the roster.

Hollis-Jefferson didn’t quite get there, reports Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

The Timberwolves are waiving forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 19, 2020

This is a flexibility play for the Wolves. Allows them to keep an open roster spot in case a 2 for 1 or 3 for 2 trade materializes, or they suffer a big injury. There is a possibility that they bring back RHJ later as well, sources said. https://t.co/w7PMhWVW28 — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) December 19, 2020

Hollis-Jefferson does a lot of things well and is a solid rotation player, a versatile defender who can guard two through four, he can get to the rim, is a good passer, and plays with real energy. The challenge is he’s a 6’6″ swingman who does not space the floor from three — he rarely shoots from beyond the arc. He didn’t take one three in the preseason and made just 13% of his attempts from deep last season.

Hollis-Jefferson was on a training camp deal in Minnesota because he didn’t have other options; it will be interesting to see if another team that needs wing depth snaps him up as a free agent. If not, he could eventually be back in Minnesota.

Check out the latest on the Timberwolves

NBA GMs predict Lakers to win title, Antetokounmpo to win MVP (again) Predicting 2021 All-NBA teams Predicting Rookie of the Year, Most Improved Player and other NBA awards

Minnesota Timberwolves waive forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson originally appeared on NBCSports.com