Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Charlotte Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (9-9) play against the Charlotte Hornets (8-8) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday November 26, 2021

Minnesota Timberwolves 77, Charlotte Hornets 88 (Q3 03:20)

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

that vision 👀 pic.twitter.com/1L0gcQdX9t – 8:37 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

𝙁𝙇𝘼𝙎𝙃 𝙂𝙊𝙍𝘿𝙊𝙉

@Gordon Hayward | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/42NUykC0ux – 8:33 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Put your two arms up… TOUCHDOWN! 🏈

@Miles Bridges x @LaMelo Ball

#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/jRqosVrUXN – 8:21 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

17 fast-break points for Charlotte in the first half. That’s got to stop for the Wolves to win. – 8:15 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

pic.twitter.com/SyIXGqybWD – 8:10 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

A little 𝖇𝖔𝖔𝖒 to end the half 🕺

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/wty9lqPgUN – 8:05 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

Minnesota trails 68-58 at the half.

Four @Minnesota Timberwolves are in double-figures led by Beasley who has a team-high 15 points in 14+ minutes off the bench. – 8:05 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Backbreaker of a sequence to end the half for the Wolves. They get a steal and had numbers on the break, but McDaniels gets blocked. Charlotte converts the home-run pass for a layup to go up 68-58 at the half. – 8:04 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Halftime: #Hornets 68, Timberwolves 58

Kelly Oubre 15 pts

Gordon Hayward 14 pts – 8:04 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Sloppy end to the first half here by the #Hornets. Too many silly fouls. Lead down to 8 points. – 8:03 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

KAT’S TOO STRONG FOR ‘EM pic.twitter.com/gvNHCj0vFe – 7:58 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

OUBR3! 👌

@Kelly Oubre | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/nlsfoYyuyl – 7:54 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Charlotte shooting 10-of-18 from 3-point range. Wolves could use some of their bench to cool off (Oubre 6-9, Jalen McDaniels 3-4). – 7:54 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

How many triples @Kelly Oubre? pic.twitter.com/7OCIRlLusS – 7:50 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Jalen McDaniels has the family bragging rights so far tonight. Has 9 points and 6 rebounds off the bench. Younger brother Jaden has 2 points and 4 rebounds. – 7:50 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Malik Beasley keeping the Wolves in at again. – 7:49 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Contact? No problem for @Gordon Hayward! 💪

#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/YDclGuEucB – 7:47 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/xvadiT8OMk – 7:44 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Hayward jumpers, Hayward 3-point play, Oubre 3, Rozier 3 and the Hornets are up 10 on an 11-0 run. – 7:43 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

MB5’s jumper is so pure. pic.twitter.com/FWWAv4f0b7 – 7:40 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Great to have you back @PJ Washington! 🉑

#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/ajEOufG1qC – 7:35 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Feelin’ good so far!

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/rBpspSonr4 – 7:34 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 30-28.

Russell leads all with 11 points, his third double-figure scoring first quarter of the season.

Towns has 7 points and 2 rebounds after one quarter of play. – 7:34 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Oubre cans a 3 to end the quarter and Charlotte takes a 30-28 lead into the second. Russell was 5 for 5 to help the Wolves overcome 7 turnovers. – 7:33 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

End of first Q: #Hornets 30, Timberwolves 28

LaMelo has 6 assists already. – 7:32 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

T-RO‼️ 💥

@Terry Rozier | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/YCufqPfIF6 – 7:31 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Beas birthday buckets pic.twitter.com/ax4HvR9I1M – 7:27 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Two fouls on Anthony Edwards and he has to take a seat with 4:40 left in the first quarter. – 7:23 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Finch said he wouldn’t be altering D-Lo’s rotation subs with Beverley out. McLaughlin in early here. – 7:22 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

strong start for DLo pic.twitter.com/6auIIVKtO4 – 7:21 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

First player(s) off the bench tonight: Cody Martin and Nick Richards. – 7:21 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

D’Angelo Russell turns and says something to a fan after he nails a 3, meanwhile Terry Rozier leaks out and gets a fastbreak dunk over Anthony Edwards. Rozier gets another fastbreak layup seconds later and Minnesota calls timeout. #Hornets with the very early 9-8 lead. – 7:16 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Russell hit a 3, got caught mean-mugging for the crowd and Rozier caught a touchdown inbound pass for a layup. Then Rozier with a steal and layup, timeout Finch. – 7:15 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Back at it on the home court!

📍 – 🏠

🆚 – @Minnesota Timberwolves

⏰ – 7PM EST

📺 – @HornetsOnBally

📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/G3iwltessn – 7:00 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

On the road in Charlotte with tip-off a few minutes away. pic.twitter.com/6UGKSgF1tD – 6:59 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Tonight’s @MayoClinic Injury Report:

Josh Okogie is AVAILABLE. Patrick Beverley (Left Adductor Strain) is OUT. pic.twitter.com/rFUczUuS3e – 6:59 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

New 🖐️ tonight vs MIN.

#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/cisgm3mvNJ – 6:30 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

No Mason Plumlee tonight. He’s been downgraded to out. – 6:26 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs MIN

Mason Plumlee (R Calf Strain) is OUT.

#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/XIL0VEK6TM – 6:26 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Quick stop in Buzz City 😁

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/sIDsuFqjmF – 6:18 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

From shootaround earlier, Jaden McDaniels on playing his brother Jalen and if it adds any extra meaning:

“Still a regular game for me. I don’t really see it like that until after the game or before. Then in between the lines we can’t be brothers.” – 5:57 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

FWIW, Mason Plumlee didn’t warm up during his usual pregame window. He’s typically out by now and almost finishing the routine. Guessing Nick Richards would get the starting nod in his place. Could be a little Kentucky Wildcat v. Kentucky Wildcat action at center tonight. – 5:52 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

NEWS: The @Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has transferred two-way guard McKinley Wright IV to the @iawolves, the team’s NBA G League affiliate. – 5:47 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

This squad loves to FLY! Check out some of the best dunks of the season so far 💥

#AllFly | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/CkmH8ob58L – 5:45 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

A rarity: The #Hornets have a home game tonight. Then it’s back on the road once more for a five-day, three city tour. Should be a good one with 2 of the top 3 picks from last year’s draft on the court and Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball both playing well. pic.twitter.com/9fTC7uVi0n – 5:40 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

📍 A R R I V E D pic.twitter.com/3aBEYgS4dU – 5:34 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

JB is live from the Hive 🕺🏽 #MINvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:17 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

suited and booted. pic.twitter.com/MXcUAfZvzL – 4:36 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

One thing we talked about a lot in Jarred Vanderbilt’s free agency was how he would be graded by others as a defender.

Defensive EPM had him 98th percentile. Teams didn’t give him credit for that, for one reason or another.

Well, Vanderbilt is 97th percentile this season. pic.twitter.com/NmUxeJczON – 3:46 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

If the Minnesota Timberwolves win tonight in Charlotte, it will be the Wolves sixth win in a row.

The last time the Wolves won six in a row Anthony Edwards was two years old (April 2004). – 3:28 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Most shots this year in the first 6 seconds of the shot clock

1. LaMelo Ball 58% EFG

2. Westbrook 45%

3. Giannis 66% EFG

4. Stephen Curry 69% EFG

5. Anthony Edwards 70% EFG

6. Ja Morant 63% EFG

7. Trae Young 59% EFG

8. LaVine 76% EFG

9. Dejounte 70% EFG

10. Booker 54% EFG – 3:23 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Trivia time 🤓 How many different players have recorded a 20PT game for the Hornets this season?

#AllFly | @SociosHoops – 3:21 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Wolves guard Patrick Beverley sidelined at least two weeks by left adductor strain. startribune.com/wolves-guard-p… – 3:03 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Friday night hoops.

6 straight on the line.

Wolves at Hornets

6 PM, Spectrum Center

📺 » @BallySportsNOR

📻 » @wccoradio

📲 » https://t.co/gPhx0nfm0i

Preview » https://t.co/KHau6hy9nK pic.twitter.com/q1b9OJq6UF – 2:08 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Anthony Edwards on Jimmy Butler going chest-to-chest with him: “That s*** be fake” nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/26/ant… – 2:02 PM