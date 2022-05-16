Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley blasts Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns after Game 7 loss

Patrick Beverley did not hold back during his stint on ESPN morning shows "Get Up" and "First Take" on Monday.

The Minnesota Timberwolves guard blasted Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns after their disastrous Game 7 performance against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

It started with Beverley saying on "Get Up" that Suns coach Monty Williams should have benched Paul, who posted a -39 point-differential when on the court.

"They benched the wrong person. They should've benched Chris," Beverley said. "Once you see them attacking Chris early, and you know that might become a problem later on, you need to see how my team works without Chris in the game a little bit."

Patrick Beverley and the Timberwolves were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Grizzlies.

Host Mike Greenberg asked Beverley if he was calling Paul overrated.

"I think he's been in a fortunate situation, to be president of the (NBA Players Association) and State Farm commercials, so he's fortunate to get certain calls in games that normal guys don't usually get. I'll say that."

Pat Bev going off on Chris Paul’s defense on @GetUpESPN



Beverley was just getting started and became more comfortable as the morning progressed.

"No one is afraid of Phoenix," he said on "First Take."

Then it was back to Paul slander.

"CP can't guard nobody," Beverley said, comparing Paul to a cone that players dribble around during summertime drills. "Everybody in the NBA knows that."

Beverley was also active on social media and responded to a tweet from Jeremy Lin.

Beverley and the Timberwolves were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Memphis Grizzlies.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Timberwolves' Patrick Beverley blasts Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns