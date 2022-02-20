Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns wins NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest

Though the league switched up its format for the Skills Challenge, the 3-Point Contest stuck to its roots on Saturday night in Cleveland.

And Karl-Anthony Towns shined.

The Minnesota Timberwolves big man dominated the competition on Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, and set an All-Star record in the process. Towns won the event with a final score of 29, which made him just the third big man behind Kevin Love and Dirk Nowitzki to claim that title.

Towns had a very clear message for former big man and current TNT NBA analyst Shaquille O’Neal after the win, too.

“I told you Shaq!” Towns yelled from the court while holding the trophy. “Vegas got the odds wrong. I been told you that.”

"I told you, Shaq! Vegas got the odds wrong." 😂@KarlTowns had a message for @SHAQ after winning #MtnDew3PT. pic.twitter.com/h1QXGLtR1S — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 20, 2022

Towns, who hit 22 in his opening round, hit nine of his first 10 in the final before drilling four of five on his money ball rack. Then a shot at the Mountain Dew Zone pushed him to 22 with two racks left.

While 30 was in reach, Towns still set an All-Star record and easily did enough to get past Trae Young and Luke Kennard — who was left in disbelief on the sideline.

Young, who snuck into the final round, hit 26 and took second. Kennard then finished in third with 26.

Towns is averaging 24.4 points and 9.7 rebounds so far this season in Minneapolis, his seventh with the Timberwolves. The 26-year-old is shooting nearly 41% from behind the arc, a team-high.