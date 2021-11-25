Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards has wild dunk called off in win over Heat

It technically doesn’t count, but Anthony Edwards threw down what will be the dunk of the season on Wednesday night.

The Minnesota Timberwolves forward threw down a ridiculous, epic dunk over Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent in their 113-101 win at the Target Center. The dunk was incredible, and sent Vincent to the floor in what would’ve been a wild poster.

The feat, however, was called off. Vincent drew a charge.

Replays of that Ant dunk pic.twitter.com/Z6hoA5g8cV — Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) November 25, 2021

Now, to be fair, it was a charge. Vincent got in front of Edwards and was outside the restricted zone in time, making the play a pretty clear charge. While it can be debated whether he was completely set or not, the official stuck with his call.

But still, many — including Edwards — didn’t think it made sense to call a charge in that situation.

“If I’m refereeing that game and you dunk on someone like that, I’m not calling a charge,” Edwards said, via The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski . “And you at home? I’m not calling a charge.”

Even though his dunk didn’t count, Edwards still had a night to remember. He put up 33 points and had a career-high 14 rebounds in the win. Malik Beasley added 29 off the bench for Minnesota, too, and D’Angelo Russell finished with 20.

The Timberwolves have now won five straight, too — all of which came by double figures, something the team has only done twice before in history.

"It was a great night," Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said, via the Star Tribune . "The guys were amped up to play, for all the obvious reasons. Good team, personal battles, big crowd. The crowd was electric, phenomenal."

If only the slam would’ve counted.