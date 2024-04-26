Minnesota takes U-M QB JJ McCarthy at pick 10 of NFL Draft 1st round

J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines throws a first quarter touchdown while playing the East Carolina Pirates at Michigan Stadium on September 02, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy was the fifth signal caller taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit Thursday night.

McCarthy went 27-1 as a starter and led the Wolverines to the National Championship. The Vikings which traded up to pick 10 from the New York Jets, have never drafted a QB in the first round before.

Six quarterbacks were selected among the top 12 picks Thursday and the most in that round since 1983.

His stock was red-hot following the NFL Combine and his scheduled workout and interviews. He had first been considered a late first-round or possibly early second-round choice, but his stock has risen of late.

It is the first time a U-M quarterback has gone that high since McCarthy's former coach Jim Harbaugh went in 1987 at pick 26 by the Chicago Bears.

McCarthy's .961 winning percentage as a starter is the third-best winning percentage by a quarterback in college football history and the best by any college quarterback since 1971.