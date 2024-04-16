Minnesota State rolls over Bemidji State in 3-game sweep

Apr. 15—BEMIDJI — The Bemidji State baseball team played against one of the toughest teams in the NSIC at home over the weekend.

The Beavers were swept in a three-game series against Minnesota State. BSU lost its two games on Saturday, 21-0 and 18-1, in seven innings. Sunday's game was closer. The Mavericks held on to win 11-6 despite Bemidji State scoring four runs in the final two innings.

The Beavers dropped to 1-34 and 0-25 in NSIC play. MSU sits in second place in the NSIC standings with a record of 23-11 and 19-5 against conference opponents.

Minnesota State 21, Bemidji State 0

MSU 014 816 1 — 21-19-0

BSU 00 00 0 — 0-5-3

WP: Magers (5 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K)

LP: Hoffman (3 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 0 K)

Minnesota State 18, Bemidji State 1

MSU 605 230 2 — 18-18-1

BSU 000 010 0 — 1-3-5

WP: Wright (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K)

LP: Headley (2.0 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 0 K)

Minnesota State 11, Bemidji State 6

MSU 122 300 021 — 11-13-1

BSU 100 010 013 — 6-7-4

WP: Shumski (4 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 10 BB, 8 K)

LP: Lind (4 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 8 K)