For Minnesota, a short turnaround to PWHL Final

Minnesota had little time to prepare for Game 1 of the first Professional Women’s Hockey League Final. After beating Toronto 4-1 on the road Friday night, players woke up Saturday for a news conference and were quickly on their way to Boston.

The puck is set to drop for Game 1 at 4 p.m. at Tsongas Center on Sunday.

“What day of the week is this?” Kendall Coyne Schofield joked during a morning teleconference with reporters.

Maybe she wasn’t joking.

It’s been a frantic week for Minnesota, which rallied from a 2-0 series deficit to beat regular-season champion Toronto in five games over 10 days. Boston, meanwhile, has been off since finishing a three-game sweep of Montreal last Tuesday.

The first winner of the Walter Cup — given to the PWHL’s tournament winner — won’t be one of the top two regular-season teams. Boston and Minnesota finished third and fourth, respectively, because Boston won the season series 3-2. Otherwise, the teams had identical 8-4-3-9 records.

“They’re a fast team and they’re looking to transition the puck, so we have to be ready for that,” Boston coach Courtney Kessel said. “But I think at the end of the day, we’re going to play our game to the best of our ability, and that’s what’s going to put us on top.”

In general terms, that means Boston will try to slow Minnesota down with physical play, something Toronto tried to do.

“The physicality, it’s been an adjustment all year for every player in the league,” Minnesota forward Kelly Pannek said. “I think for our group, it’s balancing our speed and getting those bumps first, being ready to take a hit, being ready to make a play through it. I think that’s something we’ve all adjusted to throughout the playoffs, taking that hit to make a play and continue on and battling.

“Boston is physical, but I think we can match that and also bring that pace. That will get us off on the right foot.”

Two-way deal

Boston and Minnesota swapped players, to the ultimate benefit of both teams, on Feb. 11. Boston received veteran forward Susanna Tapani, Minnesota got 2023 Patty Kazmaier winner Sophie Jaques.

Jacques, a defenseman who helped Ohio State win an NCAA championship in 2022, is tied for the postseason scoring lead with three points on three assists — two in Game 5 on Friday. Tapani has two playoff goals for Boston.

“Obviously, Susanna is a great player. We were sad to see her go,” Minnesota blue liner Lee Stecklein said. “But Sophie Jaques, she’s an awesome young player, incredibly talented, and I just think we were looking for that offensive defenseman.”

All of Jaques’ 10 regular-season points this season came after the trade.

“She just has something special — that knack, that gift — and it’s been really fun to see her continue to grow,” Stecklein said. “She made an impact right away.”

Bye bye, Boreen

The Wild will be without forward Abigail Boreen in the final.

The former Gophers star didn’t make herself available for the draft in September so she could finish her pharmacy degree at the U. As a result, she could only sign a pair of 10-day contracts, one for the regular season and one for the playoffs.

The first round exhausted the latter for Boreen, who had an assist and five shots on goal in Minnesota’s three playoff wins.

“Abby played great for us. It was great to get her into the five games.” Minnesota coach Kevin Klee said. “But, you know, we knew that was going to come and we’ve had other players stepping up all year. … She’s a good player for us, there’s no question. But we have other really good players for us who step up when she’s not in, and can fill that role, as well.”

Boreen can make herself eligible for the 2024 draft next month in St. Paul.

PWHL Final

Minnesota and Boston will battle for the Walter Cup in the inaugural PWHL Final this week. Here is the schedule, all times Central:

Sunday — Minnesota at Boston, 4 p.m., BSN

Tuesday — Minnesota at Boston, 6 p.m., BSNX

Friday — Boston at Minnesota, Xcel Energy Center, 6 p.m., BSNX

May 26* — Boston at Minnesota, Xcel Energy Center, 5 p.m., BSNX

May 29* — Minnesota at Boston, 6 p.m., TBD

*If necessary