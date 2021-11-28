Minnesota at San Francisco prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 28

Minnesota at San Francisco How To Watch

Date: Sunday, November 28

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Minnesota (5-5), San Francisco (5-5)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Minnesota at San Francisco Game Preview

Why Minnesota Will Win

The Minnesota offense is humming.

The team is playing too many close games, but it’s been able the last two of them by bombing away. Kirk Cousins has been red hot, the 2020 Justin Jefferson appears to be back, and the team has been able to overcome the issues on defense – it’s not timely and it’s allowing way too many big plays – but keeping the scorn pressure on.

The Vikings don’t turn the ball over, they’re cranking up close to seven yards per pass, and …

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 12

Why San Francisco Will Win

San Francisco has found a few things that work, too.

With three wins in the last four games, the 49ers are rolling offensively with 30 points or more in three of the last four games.

The run defense has been a rock, and the takeaways are coming, but the turnaround has come because of Deebo Samuel making big things happen, the return George Kittle as a part of the fun, and the ground game is among the best in the league.

– NFL Week 12 Schedules, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

Everyone will be paying attention to the Rams and Packers, but this might be the better game.

Both teams have found their grooves. Minnesota is throwing well, San Francisco is running well, and both things will kick in at the same time in a fun back-and-forth fight.

The 49er pass defense will come up with the few big plays the Minnesota run defense won’t.

Minnesota at San Francisco Prediction, Line

San Francisco 30, Minnesota 27

Line: San Francisco -3.5, o/u: 49

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Get a 2nd opinion on the Minnesota Vikings vs San Francisco 49ers game from our friends at Winners and Whiners. Click here for their in-depth analysis and predictions on the side,total, 1st half, and exotics.

Story continues

Must See Rating: 4

5: Post-Thanksgiving dinner nap

1: Watching Thanksgiving Day football with family when you have a fantasy/betting interest

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings