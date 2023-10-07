Minnesota recruit Koi Perich gets offer from USC

Koi Perich, a four-star athlete from Esko High School in Minnesota, is committed to the Minnesota Golden Gophers. However, he just picked up a huge offer from the USC Trojans.

Last season, as a junior, Perich rushed for more than 800 yards and 11 touchdowns, had nine receiving touchdowns, two punt return touchdowns, and three kick return touchdowns. On defense, he collected 75 tackles, three interceptions, four forced fumbles, and two sacks.

Perich is ranked No. 5 overall on 247’s list of the 50 biggest freaks in the graduating class of 2024. He is the No. 1 overall player in the state of Minnesota.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound projected safety is rated the No. 238 overall prospect, the No. 21 safety and the No. 29 athlete prospect in the 247Sports rankings.

USC currently has two defensive back commitments in four-star California cornerback Marcelles Williams and three-star Texas cornerback Braylon Conley. The Trojans need to stockpile depth, making this recruitment more urgent for them.

#Gophers commit Koi Perich is the real deal! Show love Minny fans! This kid is the future 🚣🏾‍♂️🚣🏾‍♂️🚣🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/gqXCwwbHPK — Kane Rob (@GophersKaneRob) October 4, 2023

Follow Buffaloes Wire for complete coverage of Deion Sanders and Colorado.

Follow Ducks Wire for coverage of Oregon football leading into the big game against Washington on October 14.

USC win over Colorado feels hollow because Alex Grinch isn’t doing his job.

Experts think Alex Grinch will prevent USC from making the Pac-12 Championship Game.

The coach who ripped Jordan Addison for transferring to USC is now staring at a humiliating season in Pittsburgh.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire