Minnesota RB Mo Ibrahim, Michigan WR Ronnie Bell out for the season

Two Big Ten teams revealed brutal injury news on Monday morning.

First, Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck told reporters that running back Mohamed Ibrahim will miss the remainder of the season after injuring his lower leg in the Gophers’ season-opening loss to No. 4 Ohio State on Thursday night. Fleck did not get into specifics with Ibrahim’s injury, but said it will require surgery.

It’s a brutal blow for a Minnesota team that put up a valiant fight against one of the best teams in the country. Before exiting the game in the third quarter, Ibrahim had 163 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries. It was the ninth consecutive 100-yard outing for the senior, who topped 1,000 yards in both the 2018 and 2020 seasons. Including Thursday night's effort, Ibrahim has 3,003 yards and 33 touchdowns in a Minnesota uniform.

Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim rushes for a touchdown against Ohio State during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ohio State won 45-31. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Michigan's top WR suffers knee injury

Not long after Fleck revealed the news about Ibrahim, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh announced that receiver Ronnie Bell is out for the year with a knee injury.

Bell, a senior captain for the Wolverines, went down awkwardly when being tackled on a punt return on Saturday vs. Western Michigan. Bell, who had a 76-yard touchdown catch earlier in the game, had to be carted off the field.

It’s a huge loss for Michigan as Bell is the team’s top receiver. Entering the season, Bell had 82 catches for 1,304 yards and four touchdowns in his college career.

After beating WMU 47-14, Michigan will return to action at home against Washington on Saturday. Minnesota, meanwhile, will host Miami (Ohio), also on Saturday.