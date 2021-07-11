Minnesota ranked the 22nd best NFL travel destination

Minnesota is often labeled a small sports market, and sometimes people tend to overlook the area among the list of other NFL locations.

Consider Ben Volin of the Boston Globe the latest to have a less-than-stellar view on Minnesota. Volin compiled a list of his favorite NFL spots, and Minnesota did not earn high marks. Volin ranked the destination 22nd among the 30 NFL spots. Just a note: Volin has yet to attend games in Los Angeles, Seattle, or Las Vegas.

Volin wrote:

“Not the most glamorous NFL city, but the Vikings have a sparkling new downtown stadium that allows for a relatively hassle-free weekend for visitors.”

Green Bay earned the best rating among the NFC North destinations, coming in at second overall. Chicago was 10th and Detroit was last among the NFC North locations at No. 29 overall. You can read Volin’s full rankings here.