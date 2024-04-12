Minnesota pep band helping DU hit the right notes at the Frozen Four

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (KDVR) — In the thrilling moments after the University of Denver’s overtime victory in the Frozen Four, a celebration erupted across the Xcel Energy Center.

As forward Tristan Broz scored the game-winning goal in overtime, the DU Fight Song – best known by the title “D-Rah/Fairest of Colleges” – was played triumphantly throughout the arena.

But the team who hit the right notes after the game was a pep band from Edina High School in Minnesota.

“I don’t know that there’s a better band in the state of Minnesota at the high school level that was available for us,” said Josh Berlo, vice chancellor of athletics and Ritchie Center operations. “I just wasn’t going to allow Denver to not have a band there.”

The Pioneers haven’t had an official pep band in decades. Before COVID-19, DU alumni created a group that would play at Magness Arena.

The collaboration came to Berlo during the NCHC Tournament two weeks ago in Saint Paul. A couple of calls later, the Edina Hornets became the fill-in pep band for the University of Denver at the NCAA Hockey Tournament.

“They’ve got the sheet music and they’re excited to do it,” said Berlo, as he also noted that the Hornets’ resume was solid. Both the boy’s and girl’s hockey teams won state titles this season in Minnesota. “So, hoping they bring us a little bit of karma.”

As for DU students, will they someday play their own instruments at hockey games?

“Hopefully this is a catalyst as we work on continuing our efforts (at DU) to get the band reinstated,” Berlo said. “We are taking our time to do it the right way and making sure that it’s sustainable and has an academic component.”

