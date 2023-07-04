Minnesota offensive lineman gives Wisconsin oral commitment for the 2024 class

MADISON – Wisconsin offensive line coach Jack Bicknell had to be smiling Tuesday.

Emerson Mandell, an interior offensive lineman from St. Paul, Minnesota, gave UW an oral commitment for the 2024 class.

I am very happy to announce that I have committed to the university of Wisconsin @CoachFick @BadgerFootball @CoachBicknell pic.twitter.com/nqcFbTI1uR — Emerson Mandell 4⭐️ (@_mandell) July 4, 2023

Mandell, 6-foot-5 and 295 pounds, held offers from Minnesota, Iowa State, Iowa, Illinois, Penn State, Kansas, Kansas State and others.

He is the 16th known commitment, including the fifth offensive lineman, for UW’s 2024 class.

Mandell’s commitment came a few hours after Ronan O’Connell chose Clemson over UW, Tennessee and many other programs.

