Minnesota National Guard sends soldiers to fight wildfires in Washington state

Ten soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard are expected to arrive Saturday in Washington state, at the request of officials there, to help fight wildfires.

The Guard's St. Cloud-basedGeneral Support Aviation Battalion is sending the soldiers, along with a Black Hawk helicopter with hoist, to provide medivac support to firefighters on the ground and aerial fire suppression.

Gov. Tim Walz ordered the soldiers to spend at least two weeks in Washington, in response to a request from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. Their stay could be extended if current fire conditions continue.

"Wildfires continue to put our fellow Americans' lives at risk, and when disaster hits, Minnesotans have always stepped up to help out their neighbors," Walz said in a statement. "We continue to battle our own wildfires here in Minnesota, but we have the resources needed to manage those, and we are in a strong position to step up and help our fellow states."

Walz and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee met last week with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss the ongoing drought, extreme heat, and wildfires in various states. Walz asked for federal action to increase Minnesota livestock producers' access to lands for forage.

Walz, a 24-year veteran of the Army National Guard, is co-chairman of the Council of Governors, which advises federal officials on matters related to the Guard.

