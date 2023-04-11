Minnesota Lynx WNBA draft picks 2023: Round-by-round selections
Here is a 2023 WNBA draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Minnesota Lynx:
Round 1 (No. 2 overall) - Diamond Miller, guard, Maryland
Round 1 (12, from Las Vegas Aces) - Maïa Hirsch, center, France
Round 2 (16) - Dorka Juhász, forward, Connecticut
Round 2 (24, from Las Vegas Aces) - Brea Beal, guard, South Carolina
Round 3 (28) - Taylor Soule, forward, Virginia Tech
Minnesota Lynx's last five top draft picks:
2022 (No. 22 overall): Kayla Jones, forward, North Carolina State
2021 (No. 9 overall): Rennia Davis, guard/forward, Tennessee
2020 (No. 6 overall): Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, forward, South Carolina
2019 (No. 6 overall): Napheesa Collier, forward, Connecticut
2018 (No. 17 overall): Ji-Su Park, center, South Korea
