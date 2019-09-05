Minnesota Lynx slam Luka Doncic on Twitter, don't believe he actually supports the WNBA

The Minnesota Lynx aren't buying Luka Doncic's support of the WNBA, and publicly called him out on Wednesday. (AP/LM Otero)

Dallas Mavericks star and NBA Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic appears to be pulling for Dallas Wings rookie Arike Ogunbowale to win the same award this summer.

Another team in the league, though, isn’t buying his support.

Doncic appeared in a video on the Wings’ Twitter account on Wednesday, wishing Ogunbowale luck in her own Rookie of the Year bid while holding up her jersey in the Mavericks’ weight room.

“What’s up Arike. I know you’re having a great season, so just keep pushing,” Doncic said. “I know you’re going to be the Rookie of the Year, so the best of luck to you.”

Ogunbowale has had a tremendous season this summer, averaging 18.1 points and three assists per game in Dallas. The former Notre Dame star’s 18.1 points per game is third best in the league in general, too, behind only Brittney Griner and Elena Delle Donne.

Without a doubt, she’s made a strong case to take home the coveted award.

Just a few hours later, though, the Minnesota Lynx called Doncic out.

***says a guy who hasn’t been to a @WNBA game all season but got sent a jersey and recorded a scripted video*** https://t.co/WaSSuOnQsV — Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) September 4, 2019

The Lynx didn’t provide any proof with their claim that Doncic hasn’t been to a Wings game, though that issue has been present in Dallas in recent years. Wings star Skylar Diggins-Smith even called out Mavericks owner Mark Cuban last year for never having attended one of their games.

And, for what it’s worth, the Wings replied to their tweet calling that claim “false.”

Dallas sportswriter Brice Paterik was one of many who responded to the Lynx’s tweet, calling it a bad look.

Minnesota, though, didn’t care.

No trashing. Just facts.



We have plenty of NBA players (and coaches) at our games, bruh... https://t.co/rGeueIbX5v pic.twitter.com/VWCOsPQS4y — Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) September 4, 2019

“Not trashing. Just facts,” the team replied. “We have plenty of NBA players (and coaches) at our games, bruh…”

Good look or not, the Lynx clearly aren’t backing down.

