WNBA star Kahleah Copper 'hungry' for Paris after Olympic snub in 2021WNBA champion Kahleah Copper is making her Olympic debut in Paris 2024 after missing out on a roster spot in Tokyo. The Phoenix Mercury star talks to reporter Khristina Williams about what she's looking forward to most about being on Team USA and why getting to share the experience with teammates Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi is so meaningful.
Sky-Fever ticket prices reach WNBA record highRound 3 of the entertaining midwest matchup between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever is slated as the most expensive WNBA game on record, according to TickPick, a second-hand ticket marketplace
Sabrina Ionescu, Sandy Brondello on Liberty's 96-75 victory over the Atlanta DreamLiberty guard Sabrina Ionescu scored a game-high 26 points in New York's 96-75 win over the Atlanta Dream. Ionescu and coach Sandy Brondello reacted to the team's win, and spoke about what has been working so well for the Liberty as they improved to 15-3 on the season.
USA Basketball announces women's roster for 2024 Olympic GamesUSA Basketball announced a 12-person roster in advance of Paris. The list is full of accolades, but missing the WNBA's newest star.
Coach Sandy Brondello, Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu comment on another big road win for the LibertyJonquel Jones scored a career-high 34 points as the Liberty defeated the two-time defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces 90-82. New York's Sabrina Ionescu also played a key role, dropping a 15-point, 12-assist double-double in the win.
Sky's Harrison: 'I'm blessed to say that I was coached by Pat Summitt'Sky's Isabelle Harrison is the last active WNBA player who was coached by the legendary Pat Summitt. Harrison shares her favorite memories with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams and takes us back to the day Summitt told the team she had dementia.
Minnesota Lynx the 'second-best team' in the WNBA
Callie Lawson-Freeman joins Natalie Esquire to discuss where the Minnesota Lynx fall in the WNBA power rankings and how a win over the New York Liberty would help their case.