Minnesota Lynx pull out win, retire legendary player Sylvia Fowles’ jersey

The Minnesota Lynx had their first home win of the 2023 WNBA season on Sunday. It was quite fitting they walked away with the win because that’s exactly what former Lynx player Sylvia Fowles did when she played there. Sunday was the jersey retirement of Fowles, who was part of Minnesota’s championship teams in 2015 and 2017.

She averaged 15.7 points and a WNBA-record 9.8 rebounds per game in a 15-year career with Chicago and Minnesota. In 2021, she was named one of the top 25 WNBA players of all time. Her last eight seasons were spent with the Lynx.

Fowles said her career changed when she got to Minnesota.

“My life changed once I got here,” Fowles said, in part. “I hit my peak. This organization was everything that I needed it to be, from top to bottom. From how they treated each other to the respect that they had for each other. Then I was coming in with these girls who didn’t take nothing less than great as an option.”

Along with thanking her immediate family, coaches, teammates and friends, she turned her attention to the fans.

Our fans, I didn’t forget about y’all either. You guys are amazing. I don’t think people understand the caliber of a Minnesota Lynx fan. Throughout good times, our bad times, our hard times and our rough seasons, you guys are here to support. I will forever love you guys. Continue to do what you do, and continue to recruit because without you guys this legacy would not continue. So, thank you.

Fowles was one of the most dominant post players to ever play in the WNBA. A few of her accolades include:

WNBA champion (2015, 2017)

WNBA Finals MVP (2015, 2017)

WNBA Most Valuable Player (2017)

WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (2011, 2013, 2016, 2021)

WNBA All-Star Game (2009, 2011, 2013, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021)

