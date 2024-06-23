Minnesota loses the top-ranked OL in its class of 2025

Minnesota’s class of 2025 took a hit on Sunday after three-star interior offensive lineman Nelson McGuire announced his decommitment.

McGuire was the highest-ranked offensive lineman committed to Minnesota’s class of 2025. His departure moves the group down to a No. 24 overall ranking.

Related: Ranking all 18 Big Ten coaching staffs entering the 2024 football season

The Midlothian, Texas native is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 853 player in the class of 2025, No. 52 interior offensive lineman and No. 137 recruit from the state of Texas. His departure from the class immediately follows an official visit to in-state Texas Tech.

The Gophers still have 22 players committed to their class of 2025, only two who are currently ranked as blue-chip prospects.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025, meanwhile, added its 21st commitment on Saturday with the addition of three-star edge rusher Nicolas Clayton. The group current ranks No. 12 in the national rankings and No. 4 in the new Big Ten.

The Badgers are 1-0 against the Gophers in the Luke Fickell era and will look to extend that mark when the two teams meet in Madison, Wisconsin to close the 2024 regular season.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire