Minnesota lets go of Richard Pitino as men's basketball coach, per report

A second Big Ten men's basketball coach lost his job Monday, this one with a notable surname: Pitino.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have dismissed Richard Pitino, the son of longtime college basketball coach Rick, according to a report from Stadium. He may not be out of work for long, as he and former Nebraska coach Tim Miles are finalists for the New Mexico job, according to the same report.

Minnesota made the NCAA Tournament twice during Pitino's tenure (2017, 2019); his teams were 141-123, but finished below .500 in back-to-back seasons. The 42-year-old was hired by the Gophers in 2013 after his first season as a head coach at Florida International. He had been the associate head coach under his father, who has his Iona Gaels in this year's tournament, at Louisville before that.

The Gophers didn't win a road game this season, the second time that has happened during Pitino's tenure. Pitino had struggled to retain the in-state talent that opted to play college ball away from the flagship university.

Pitino won Big Ten Coach of the Year honors in 2017. After pandemic-related salary cuts, Pitino made $2.19 million this past year.

Earlier on Monday, Indiana showed Archie Miller the door after four seasons.

