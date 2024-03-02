Minnesota just gave head coach P.J. Fleck … a raise?

Yes, you read that headline correctly.

Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported first on Friday afternoon that Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck ‘receives contract amendment with increased salary pool for assistant coaches and staff and an additional annual bonus for Fleck.’

In other words, Minnesota gave Fleck a raise after a 6-7 2023 season.

This news comes somewhat on the heels of Fleck’s name being tossed around for the once-open UCLA head coaching job. It isn’t a stretch to assume some of the public posturing, through proper channels, could have been for Fleck to gain leverage to ask for more assistant money and a raise.

Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck receives contract amendment w/increased salary pool for assistant coaches & staff & an additional annual bonus for Fleck — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) March 1, 2024

Minnesota’s 6-7 2023 season is the program’s second sub-500 season under Fleck, that with a 3-4 record during the COVID season in 2020. Fleck is a combined 50-34 since taking over in 2017, though failed to ever win the Big Ten West.

The Golden Gophers project as one of the worst teams in the Big Ten in 2024 with a Las Vegas win total of only 4.5.

Wisconsin and Minnesota are schedule to meet in their usual end-of-season slot, though this time without the existence of the Big Ten West.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire