Minnesota IOL John Michael-Schmitz top 30 visit set up with Steelers

One of the prospects in the 2023 NFL draft that has a Top 30 visit set up with the Pittsburgh Steelers is Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz. Schmitz is the top pure center in the draft and the second-best interior offensive lineman in the class.

Schmitz is one of those prospects you don’t overanalyze. Pundits love to throw out analytics, measurements and data. But when it comes to Schmitz, he is just a tremendous football player. He rarely loses a one-on-one, is never out of position and is a natural leader on the field.

The only question is after signing guard Nate Herbig, would Pittsburgh value Schmitz in the draft? He’s a solid second-round prospect but might not have a spot on the starting lineup as of now.

Let us know in the comments if you would like to see the Steelers draft Schmitz or could the pick be used on a position of higher need.

From #Gophers pro day: C John Michael Schmitz ran through position drills in front of Giants OL coach Bobby Johnson and Vikings OL coach Chris Kuper. Schmitz has top-30 visits set up w/ Steelers, Jets; Jets also coming to Minn. for workout w/ him; will go to Vikes local pro day — Andrew Krammer (@Andrew_Krammer) March 15, 2023

More Steelers Wire News!

Former Steelers LB Devin Bush agrees to terms with Seahawks New Steelers CB Patrick Peterson picks his jersey number CB Patrick Peterson calls it an honor to be part of Steelers organization

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire