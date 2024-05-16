Minnesota hosts Seattle following Ogwumike's 20-point game

Seattle Storm (0-1, 0-1 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (1-0, 1-0 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm faces the Minnesota Lynx after Nneka Ogwumike scored 20 points in the Storm's 83-70 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

Minnesota went 12-8 in Western Conference action and 9-11 at home during the 2023-24 season. The Lynx averaged 19.4 assists per game on 29.4 made field goals last season.

Seattle finished 11-29 overall last season while going 8-12 in Western Conference play. The Storm averaged 17.7 assists per game on 27.9 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Lynx: None listed.

Storm: MacKenzie Holmes: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.