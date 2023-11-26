Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck, a former Rutgers football assistant, is getting roasted on social media

P.J. Fleck has seemingly taken a step back this season with Minnesota. The former Rutgers football assistant has seen his Minnesota program regress with Saturday’s loss making the Golden Gophers the only team in the nation to achieve bowl eligibility with a losing record.

Minnesota lost 28-14 on Saturday to Wisconsin.

Last year, Rutgers raided Minnesota to hire Joe Harasymiak in a lateral move as their defensive coordinator. This offseason, in another lateral move, Rutgers hired Kirk Ciarrocca as their offensive coordinator.

Whether the moves by Rutgers over the past two years significantly impacted the Minnesota season is up for debate. But there is no denying that Minnesota was a major disappointment for a second straight season.

Fleck was the wide receivers coach at Rutgers for two seasons beginning in 2010. He was known as an ace recruiter.

Minnesota, picked to be a dark horse to make the Big Ten Championship Game, has been a major disappointment. Fleck’s team lost their last four games to finish 5-7, with only one of those losses coming against a ranked opponent.

This follows up on Minnesota’s performance last year (8-5) in a season where they were once again being talked about as a contender in the Big Ten’s West division.

Let’s be honest, this isn’t an easy job. It is in the Big Ten and while Minnesota is in the weaker of the two divisions, it is still a tough conference. And Minnesota isn’t a state with a huge talent pool of in-state players.

Scroll down and check out the best reactions on social media as P.J. Fleck got roasted for another Minnesota loss.

Because Maryland football isn't going to a bowl game...

Take back the Axe and eliminate the Gophers from a bowl game, not a bad day. Attached are the rings PJ Fleck will be buying for this year’s squad. pic.twitter.com/xAYUKcqdsv — Bob Ross (@NorthstarFB99) November 25, 2023

It probably isn't that bad for P.J. Fleck...

PJ Fleck’s options in the postseason job market pic.twitter.com/zifY2USBNt — Blake R. Weiner (@BlakeWeiner) November 25, 2023

Pulling Rank on P.J. Fleck for...fashion?

I don't root against a fellow bald, but PJ Fleck does himself no favors with the way he dresses. — Adam Rank (@adamrank) November 25, 2023

The boat is sinking for Rutgers football...

Fire PJ Fleck Fire PJ Fleck Fire PJ Fleck Fire PJ Fleck Fire PJ Fleck Fire PJ Fleck Fire PJ Fleck Fire PJ Fleck Fire PJ Fleck Fire PJ Fleck Fire PJ Fleck Fire PJ Fleck Fire PJ Fleck Fire PJ Fleck Fire PJ Fleck#Year7#Gophers pic.twitter.com/CFKdJCNfeO — Reginald Phalange (@JasonJEngler) November 25, 2023

Not wrong about the state of Minnesota football...

The four worst weeks of the PJ Fleck era. — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) November 25, 2023

Brutal.

PJ Fleck on every third and long: pic.twitter.com/XYGVi9CN6I — Jared Barsness (@JaredBarsNFL) November 19, 2023

Another Minnesota/boat tweet

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire