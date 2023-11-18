What Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck said about Ohio State in previewing the matchup Saturday

It’s one more step along a journey for the Ohio State football team. After starting the year 10-0, the Buckeyes host a 5-5 Minnesota Golden Gophers team, attempting to keep their record unbeaten.

It hasn’t been the year Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck envisioned this season, but it’s a young team that’s playing a lot of players that are developing for the future. Unfortunately for the Gophers, that future hasn’t come yet and there’s a big challenge on the doorstep against one of the top teams in the country.

Fleck knows the challenge but also sees an opportunity for this team and discussed as much when he stepped to the podium early this week to preview the matchup with Ohio State. It was vintage Fleck with some pretty long responses and insight, but he had some very complimentary things to say about this Buckeye squad that we think you’ll enjoy.

If you missed any of Fleck’s comments, you can catch them in the below press conference video thanks to the Minnesota Gophers YouTube Channel. During his comments, the Gophers head coach touched on the talent and work ethic of Marvin Harrison Jr., what makes the OSU defense so good, the problems that arise in playing Ohio State, and more.

Ohio State and Minnesota are set to kick things off at 4 p.m. ET. We’ll have coverage leading up to, during, and of course, after the game, so be sure to check back often.

