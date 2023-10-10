Minnesota HC P.J. Fleck: 2023 Michigan ‘is the best football team I’ve seen in my 11 years as being HC’

The Minnesota Golden Gophers got obliterated by the Michigan Wolverines 52-10 on Saturday. Minnesota dropped to 3-3 and 1-2 in Big Ten play, while Michigan held its place at No. 2 in the AP Poll and are now 6-0 on the season.

Several things can be true from the contest, and the start of the year as a whole. I’d argue that this Minnesota team is not a true threat in the Big Ten, and that Michigan is a legitimate national title contender.

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck took it a step further after the game on Saturday, saying in his press conference that 2023 Michigan ‘is the best football team I’ve seen in my 11 years as being head coach.’

Here is the full quote and exchange:

“I think they’re the best football team I’ve seen in my 11 years as being head coach” -PJ Fleck after playing Michigan pic.twitter.com/lK9PMvMvPS — MGo🫘 (@MJoeBean) October 8, 2023

“I’ve never seen a football team like that, that deep,” Fleck continued. “I’m not sure if this is true…I think they traveled 75 people and maybe played like 74 of them. I don’t know. They’re one of the deepest teams, one of the best teams, one of the biggest teams, fastest teams, strongest teams. And they do not make mistakes. They are truly like a boa constrictor. They do not beat themselves. They’re very good at each position. They’re very aligned with everything that they do. They know who they are and they go and execute that game plan.”

Wow, tremendous praise from an 11-year coaching veteran, seven of which in the Big Ten.

For context, Fleck has coached the following teams in his time as head coach, with each final AP Poll ranking:

2013 Michigan State (No. 3)

2018 Ohio State (No. 3)

2015 Ohio State (No. 4)

2015 Michigan State (No. 6)

2021 Ohio State (No. 6)

2017 Wisconsin (No. 7)

2022 Penn State (No. 7)

And I’d throw in Wisconsin’s 2019 team, which finished ranked No. 11 yet had three of its four losses come against an all-time great Justin Fields Ohio State team and also a Justin Herbert Oregon team.

It may just have been a feeling in the moment after getting crushed 52-10. But this year’s Michigan team is putting fear into the eyes of its opponents.

Thankfully, Wisconsin avoids Michigan on the schedule this year. That, until a potential Big Ten Championship if both win their divisions.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire