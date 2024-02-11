Minnesota HC P.J. Fleck addresses UCLA rumors

The college football coaching carousel took another turn last week.

Ohio State offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien left for the head coaching job at Boston College — that only a few weeks after leaving the NFL for the Buckeyes’ job. The Eagles’ job was open because former head coach Jeff Hafley previously left to take the Packers defensive coordinator job.

Then, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly swiftly took O’Brien’s old post with the Buckeyes. The move made waves, especially given Kelly’s pedigree as a head coach and the current state of coaching in college football.

This recent movement now leaves UCLA without a head coach as it transitions into the Big Ten alongside Oregon, Washington and USC.

As is often the case with coaching movement, insiders were quick to release their big boards for the Bruins’ next coach. Stadium’s Brett McMurphy’s first name was a fellow Big Ten head coach — Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck.

Fleck appeared to address these rumors on ‘X’ last night, writing that he’s ‘honored to be the Head Football Coach at Minnesota.’

Honored to be the Head Football Coach at Minnesota!! Ready for an ELITE 2024 season!! Now, back to our wedding anniversary trip!! #RTB #HYPRR #SkiUMah 🚣🏽‍♀️🐿️ — P.J. Fleck (@Coach_Fleck) February 11, 2024

Fleck is entering his eighth season at Minnesota and coming off one of his worst. The Golden Gophers went 6-7 last year with a 3-6 record in the Big Ten. His program never won the Big Ten West during its existence, and things are about to get tougher in the new era of the conference.

With the polarizing head coach seemingly staying in Minneapolis, Minnesota, other potential candidates include former Stanford head coach David Shaw, UCLA running backs coach DeShaun Foster, Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford and Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White.

UCLA must act swiftly with spring practice fast approaching.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire