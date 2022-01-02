Minnesota at Green Bay prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, January 2

Minnesota at Green Bay How To Watch

Date: Sunday, January 2

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: Lambeau Field, Seattle, WA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Minnesota (7-8), Green Bay (12-3)

– Sign up and live stream sports on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN NFL Predictions

Minnesota at Green Bay Game Preview

Why Minnesota Will Win

Run, run, run.

Dalvin Cook is back after missing last week with COVID, but he might not carry a full workload with Alexander Mattison likely to be a part of the mix.

However the makeup of this is, it’s going to be all about a ground game that should be able to hammer away a wee bit on the Green Bay defense that’s struggled over the last few weeks.

The Browns ran for 219 on the Packers last week. Baltimore and Chicago were able to rumble a bit, too. The Vikings have to try slowing this game down, control the tempo, and eat up yards with the offensive line needing to take over because …

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 17

Why Green Bay Will Win

Sean Mannion.

Kirk Cousins is in the COVID protocol, and no other quarterback has thrown a pass for the Vikings this year.

Mannion will be serviceable, but the Packer defense has been fantastic at forcing takeaways over the last few weeks with four against Cleveland and three against both Chicago and the Rams.

Take chances against Justin Jefferson, stack up against the run, balance out the offense against a Minnesota defense that gives up yards however you want to take them. Green Bay can do that.

– NFL Week 17 Schedules, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

Whose defense will come up with more big plays?

Minnesota might be short-handed on offense without Cousins, but the defense will come up with two takeaways to keep this from getting out of hand early.

The Packers already have the division wrapped up and are looking to lock up that 1 seed with a win and a little help. They won’t blow it.

Story continues

Minnesota at Green Bay Prediction, Line

Green Bay 30, Minnesota 20

Line: Green Bay -13, o/u: 42.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Get a 2nd opinion on the Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers game from Winners and Whiners. Click here for their in-depth analysis and predictions on the side, total, 1st half, and exotics.

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: John Madden

1: “Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name”

– Predictions of Every Game

– Rankings