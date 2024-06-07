Minnesota football unveils new-look uniform for eventual rivalry loss to Wisconsin

The Minnesota Golden Gophers unveiled their new-look uniforms for the 2024 season.

Editors Note: the Gophers’ new uniforms will be worn by the 2024 team before another eventual rivalry loss to Wisconsin in the final week of the season.

The program opted for a new design after wearing their previous uniforms for the past six seasons. It must be noted that the Badgers went 3-3 against the Golden Gophers over the last six years, that after a 14-game win streak from 2004-2017.

P.J. Fleck’s team enters the 2024 season ranked No. 61 in ESPN FPI and No. 45 in ESPN SP+. The team is likely to be better than the 2023 group, but a gauntlet schedule has the season outlook not looking much different than last year’s 6-7 finish.

Much of the progression will rest on the shoulders of New Hampshire transfer quarterback Max Brosmer. A great season from him could return the Golden Gopher offense to its 2019 level, or at least improve upon its recent output with Athan Kaliakmanis under center. Again, the tough schedule makes a big ascension extremely unlikely.

Wisconsin and Minnesota will play their annual rivalry game on Black Friday in 2024. The game is scheduled to kick off at noon Eastern, 11 a.m. Central and will be broadcast on CBS.

Luke Fickell is 1-0 against the Gophers after a dominant win last season. He’ll look to start a series winning streak this season — that against a new-look Minnesota team (at least uniform-wise).

