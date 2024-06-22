Minnesota fan goes viral for sharing Gophers tickets on-sale at…Costco

The Wisconsin football offseason must have entered a slow period because the current online discussion doesn’t center around the team’s prospects, the offense in year two under Phil Longo, the gauntlet schedule, or what to expect in the new Big Ten landscape.

It is focused on the program’s rival to the West, the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Specifically, a photo posted on X by a fan showing a full display of Gophers tickets at a local Costco.

The deal is two upper-level sideline tickets to a select game for $100. Those possible games for the Gophers in 2024 include vs. North Carolina, Rhode Island, Nevada, Iowa, USC, Maryland and Penn State.

As you can expect, Wisconsin fans were quick to point out the (somewhat) desperate measure to sell tickets. It may be a common practice among teams and programs, but the optics, paired with Minnesota’s 6-7 2023 season, helped to generate quite the conversation around a simple post.

That, plus single tickets for Wisconsin’s Week 3 home game vs. Alabama aren’t going for any less than $160. The connection between the two rivals and the desperation measure of one is an easy one to draw.

Here is that original post, which is now up to nearly 70,000 views:

For anyone on the fence, Costco has a great deal on #GopherFootball〽️🏈 tickets pic.twitter.com/64hE9NdxsI — Stay Golden (@staygoldengophs) June 21, 2024

Wisconsin enters 2024 after a win over Minnesota at the end of 2023. The Gophers had won two of the last three matchups in the age-old rivalry, but the Badgers are importantly now 1-0 in the Luke Fickell era.

The matchup between the two schools will take place in Madison, Wisconsin this season, so Minnesota fans may have a hard time finding tickets on the shelves at Costco.

