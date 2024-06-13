Minnesota faces Los Angeles, aims for 4th straight home win

Los Angeles Sparks (4-8, 2-5 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (9-3, 7-2 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Lynx take on Los Angeles Sparks.

The Lynx's record in Western Conference play is 7-2. Minnesota leads the WNBA with 25.0 assists per game led by Courtney Williams averaging 5.3.

The Sparks are 2-5 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles is 0-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Minnesota scores 86.7 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 84.0 Los Angeles allows. Los Angeles has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Lynx won 86-62 in the last matchup on June 6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Napheesa Collier is averaging 20.8 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, two steals and 1.5 blocks for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

Dearica Hamby is averaging 20 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Sparks. Rickea Jackson is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 7-3, averaging 85.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Sparks: 4-6, averaging 77.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Diamond Miller: out (knee).

Sparks: Julie Allemand: out for season (ankle), Azura Stevens: out (arm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.