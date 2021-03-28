Minnesota Duluth knocks UND out in the longest game in NCAA tournament history

Mar. 28—FARGO — UND pulled its goalie, down by two late in the third period Saturday night, and scored twice to send their NCAA regional final to overtime.

They played overtime. And another one. And another one. And another one. And another one. The game that started on Saturday ended on Sunday. It went 142:13, longer than any game in the 74-year history of the NCAA men's hockey tournament.

And that's what made the ending excruciating for a UND team that was ranked No. 1 in the country for the rest of the season.

At 2:13 of the fifth overtime — or more specifically, 12:42 a.m. Sunday morning — Minnesota Duluth forward Luke Mylmok snapped a shot on a rush that beat UND goaltender Adam Scheel five-hole to give the Bulldogs a 3-2 win in the Fargo Regional final at Scheels Arena.

The goal came moments after UND defenseman Jake Sanderson rang a shot off the post, UND's third time drawing iron in the five extra sessions.

"It will probably go down as one of the most memorable games, even though we lost the game in overtime," UND coach Brad Berry said. "That's what sports is. I told the guys after the game, 'This is life. This is what life is. It's not fair.' At the end of the day, we could have argued it all day who should have won the game. . . we felt we had a very good opportunity. We had a ton of opportunities to win the game. We felt it wasn't fair that we didn't win the game. But again, that's what sports is, that's what life is. You keep moving on."

The Bulldogs stormed the ice to celebrate a fourth-straight trip to the NCAA Frozen Four, the first team to pull off that feat since UND from 2005-08. They'll go to Pittsburgh in two weeks, two wins shy of becoming college hockey's first team to win three-straight titles since Michigan in the 1950s.

UND remained on the ice for several minutes trying to digest the end of their season, which featured a Penrose Cup as National Collegiate Hockey Conference champions and the first NCHC Frozen Faceoff title, but it won't end with the school's ninth NCAA national championship.

Story continues

"We had a really good team this year together," Berry said. "I've been here a long time as a player, as an assistant coach and as a head coach, and I don't know if we had a group that's tighter or cared about each other more than this group. We always talk about controlling the things you can control. There's three things we always talk about: your work ethic, your attitude and your choices that you make every single day. These guys did it to a T, to an elite level."

Captain Jordan Kawaguchi, who tied the game with an extra-attacker goal in the final minutes, hugged all of UND's players as they left the ice.

"Those are my brothers," Kawaguchi said. "That's my family."

The Bulldogs, who have won the last two NCAA national titles, continued their overtime magic.

Minnesota Duluth won overtime games in the NCAA in 2016 (Providence), two in 2017 (Ohio State, Boston University), another in 2018 (Minnesota State-Mankato), another in 2019 (Bowling Green) and another Saturday and Sunday. Three of those overtime winners came in Fargo's Scheels Arena.

UND, meanwhile, lost its second-straight overtime game in the NCAA tournament, both of them featuring multiple overtimes.

In 2017, in the same building, UND lost a double-overtime game to Boston University. The Fighting Hawks went 25 minutes without allowing a shot on goal — including the entire first overtime — but couldn't finish it off.

Saturday's game wasn't quite so lopsided, but the chances to win it were plentiful.

Gavin Hain hit the crossbar in the first overtime. Shane Pinto hit the crossbar in the third overtime. And just as the third overtime ended, Jasper Weatherby entered the zone on a rush, shot a puck that hit Minnesota Duluth goalie Zach Stejskal, fluttered in the air behind him, but landed on top of the net.

"When you look at the (puck on) the top of the net. . . you look at Jake Sanderson — I think it hit two posts, it went double post and out — you've got to wonder a little bit that the Gods of Hockey aren't shining down on you," Berry said. "Again, that's here nor there. It's one of those things where we needed one more bounce, we needed one more play to score, and we didn't.

"I can't blame any one of our players as far as the loss tonight. They gave it their all. It's everything we've asked the whole year of them. They did it tonight again."

After having the NCAA tournament stripped away a year ago due to the coronavirus pandemic, UND and Minnesota Duluth did their best to make up for it, playing an all-time game that surpassed the previous NCAA tournament-record of 123:53 set by St. Lawrence and Boston University in 2000. The Saints won that one in the fourth overtime.

It was the longest game UND has ever played.

The previous longest game UND had ever played was Dec. 21, 1968, when it beat Minnesota 5-4 in five overtimes. Overtimes were 10 minutes and that game lasted 102:09 total.

"I thought we played well," Kawaguchi said. "They're a good team. We're a good team. It's two great teams going at it. Obviously, the score reflected it, the whole game reflected it. Either team could have won tonight. It just happened that they did."

UND had to play from behind in the regional final.

Minnesota Duluth scored back-to-back goals in the span of 1:20 early in the third period to jump to a 2-0 lead.

At 3:21, Bulldog defenseman Hunter Lellig launched a shot from the point that hit Bulldog forward Jackson Cates, popped in the air and landed behind Scheel.

Just a couple of shifts later, UND defenseman Ethan Frisch attempted a one-timer from the point. His stick broke and Cole Koepke took it on a clean breakaway, beating Scheel on the stick side.

UND pulled its goal with just over two minutes to go and tied it.

Adams banked one in off of Minnesota Duluth goalie Stejskal with 1:41 to go to cut the Bulldog lead to one.

Then, after the Bulldogs missed on a chance at the empty net, UND tied it up. Pinto attempted a shot from the left circle, but it deflected out to the right circle, where Kawaguchi buried it with 57 seconds left.