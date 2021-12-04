Minnesota at Detroit prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 5

Minnesota at Detroit How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 5

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Minnesota (5-6), Detroit (0-10-1)

Minnesota at Detroit Game Preview

Why Minnesota Will Win

The offense is rolling.

It struggled the first time around against Detroit in the 19-17 win, but the two turnovers had a lot to do with that. The O still worked with close to 400 yards, and it should crank that up again against a Detroit defense that’s having a hard time keeping passing games in check.

Just get to 20 points and all should be fine. The Lions scored 33 in the opener against San Francisco, and scored more than 17 just once ever since – a 28-19 loss to the Rams.

However …

Why Detroit Will Win

For all of Detroit’s issues, the defense has been holding up relatively well.

It’s giving up a whole lot of yards, but the six takeaways over the last three games helped hold the Browns, Bears, and Steelers to under 17 points each. The offense might be struggling to get anything going through the air, but the ground game has been good enough to give the Vikings problems.

Minnesota in the midst of a brutal run of road games, going away from home for the fourth time in the last five weeks. Dalvin Cook is hurt, the team is coming off a tough loss to San Francisco, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Minnesota should crank this up right away – it’ll take over in the first two drives.

The Lion defense will settle in and keep this close, but the offensive side won’t take advantage of its several chances in scoring range.

It’s Minnesota, so it’ll be a close game late, but it’ll come up with a score to breathe a little easier.

Minnesota at Detroit Prediction, Line

Minnesota 27, Detroit 16

Line: Minnesota -7, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 3

5: Citizen Ashe

1: Monarch

