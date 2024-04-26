Minnesota Crookston tennis enjoying remarkable turnaround

Apr. 25—CROOKSTON, Minn. — When Josh Lunak returned to be the head coach of the University of Minnesota Crookston women's tennis team in 2022, the Golden Eagles were on a losing streak that stretched longer than seven years.

They had lost 96 duals in a row.

That number climbed to 103 before the Golden Eagles beat Stevenson University on March 14, 2022, in Orlando, ending a winless drought that extended back to 2014.

Since then, the Golden Eagles are experiencing a remarkable turnaround.

They went 7-10 last season, setting a program record for single-season wins.

They've followed that up with the best season in program history.

The Golden Eagles are 10-4 and have qualified for the NSIC Tournament for the first time. They will take on Sioux Falls at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Match Pointe in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The semifinals are scheduled for Saturday and the championship Sunday.

"We're really excited to get here," Lunak said. "It's our first time in program history. There's a lot of unknown territory. We're not just happy to be here. We're happy to hopefully make a run."

What's been behind the major turnaround?

"We're recruiting players that are really good fits for our program and university — in a variety of outlets," Lunak said. "We're going regionally, internationally and doing the transfer portal as well.

"What makes a good fit is that we're not located in a large city or a warmer climate, but we have a beautiful campus, great academic programs with the U of (Minnesota) degree and we're in a great Division-II conference."

Minnesota Crookston has been particularly strong at the top of the lineup.

Senior Madeleine Schneider of Gartringer, Germany, is 8-1 at No. 1 singles. She's twice been named NSIC player of the week this season and has set the program's all-time record for singles wins, passing Catie Brown.

"She's super competitive," Lunak said. "She never gives up on any ball, never gives up on any point. She's a lefty, which helps her get a few free points on her serve, but her mental toughness and ability to stay focused — for however long it takes — is her biggest strength."

Freshman Daniela de Lucas Rivera of Madrid, Spain, is 7-2 at No. 2 singles.

"She's really coming on strong lately for us," Lunak said. "She's very solid at the baseline, very consistent."

Schneider and Blaike Zander of Bismarck are 6-3 at No. 2 doubles.

Other key players include Nadia Cases Mundet of Barcelona, Spain, Kavya Singh of Agra, India, Ariadna Solis Guals of Santpedor, Spain, and Kaydance Hinn of Coon Rapids, Minn.

"We're slowly but surely turning it around," Lunak said.

Friday's quarterfinals: No. 2 UMary vs. No. 7 Winona State, 9 a.m., No. 3 Minnesota State-Mankato vs. No. 6 Minnesota State-Moorhead, 11:30 a.m., No. 1 Augustana vs. No. 8 St. Cloud State, 2 p.m., No. 4 Sioux Falls vs. No. 5 Minnesota-Crookston, 4:30 p.m.

Where: Match Pointe, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Of note: The Golden Eagles are playing in the event for the first time.

Year-by-year record

2024 — 10-4

2023 — 7-10

2022 — 2-12

2021 — 0-9

2020 — 0-9

2019 — 0-16

2018 — 0-13

2017 — 0-15

2016 — 0-14

2015 — 0-15