Minnesota Crookston pours on 23 runs to sweep Bemidji State in doubleheader

Apr. 17—CROOKSTON — The Bemidji State baseball team was swept by Minnesota Crookston on Wednesday afternoon in a mid-week doubleheader.

The Beavers lost the first game 8-3 before falling in the second 15-1. Jack Munson and Ty Karger each homered in the first leg of the doubleheader, while Mat Filippi tripled.

Bemidji State fell to 1-36 this season and is still winless in NSIC play (0-27). The Golden Eagles improved to 22-12 (16-8 NSIC).

Minnesota Crookston 8, Bemidji State 3 (F/7)

BSU 010 100 1 — 3-6-1

UMC 012 023 X — 8-10-0

WP: Wensloff (7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 7 K)

LP: Evenson (5.2 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 0 BB, 6 K)

Minnesota Crookston 15, Bemidji State 1 (F/7)

BSU 001 000 0 — 1-3-2

UMC 220 344 X — 15-15-0

WP: Benning (6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K)

LP: Filippi (4.1 IP, 12 H, 11 R, 10 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)