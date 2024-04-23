Minnesota basketball loses its top guard to the transfer portal

Wisconsin basketball isn’t the only program getting hit hard by the transfer portal. The Minnesota Golden Gophers just saw their floor general and team leader Elijah Hawkins enter, in a move that Minnesota writer Tony Liebert calls ‘heavily driven by NIL.’

Hawkins averaged 33.3 minutes, 9.5 points and 7.5 assists for the 2023-24 Gophers. He is the program’s all-time record holder in assists in a game (17), assists in a single season (247) and assists in a postseason game (15). His transfer is tough news in what has otherwise been a positive offseason for head coach Ben Johnson and the Gophers.

Related: An updated list of Wisconsin basketball’s transfer portal targets

Wisconsin fans can draw a bit of a parallel. Three-year starting point guard Chucky Hepburn entered the portal last week after saying he’d return, and after recruiting top transfer wing Frankie Fidler to join the program.

Hawkins has apparently done the same. Just two weeks ago he said “I’m definitely coming back next year.” Now, like Hepburn, he’s in the portal weighing his options.

BREAKING: #Gophers PG Elijah Hawkins (@eslimee_) is expected to enter the Transfer Portal, per @TiptonEdits Averaged 9.5 points and 7.5 assists (2nd-in CBB) per game last season. This comes as a big surprise to the program and is likely driven HEAVILY by NIL.… pic.twitter.com/7qzRw3Sgz1 — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) April 22, 2024

The current state of college athletics is challenging to grapple with. The worst part are examples like this one: a multi-year starter and program leader reportedly leaving for a big paycheck.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire