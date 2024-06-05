Advertisement

Minnesota Aurora vs. Rochester FC: Watch on FOX 9+, stream here

fox 9 staff
EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Aurora will host Rochester FC on Thursday — a game you can watch on FOX 9+ and stream on FOX9.com.

This marks the Aurora's second home game of the season, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. at TCO Stadium. You can watch the game live on FOX 9+, streaming in the player above and here.

FOX 9+ will broadcast every home Aurora game this season.

How to watch Minnesota Aurora home games on FOX 9+

FOX 9+ is your ticket to local sports — and you can watch it for free, over-the-air. It can be found on:

  • Comcast: 10/807

  • DirecTV: 29

  • DISH: 29

  • Mediacom: 10/803

  • Over Air: 9.2

  • Spectrum: 10

Minnesota Aurora's home schedule on FOX 9+

  • Aurora vs. Rochester FC at TCO Stadium, June 6 at 7 p.m.

  • Aurora vs. River Light FC at TCO Stadium, June 8 at 7 p.m.

  • Aurora vs. Chicago Dutch Lions FC at TCO Stadium, June 16 at 3 p.m.

  • Aurora vs. Bavarian United SC at TCO Stadium, June 20 at 7 p.m.

  • Aurora vs. Chicago City SC at TCO Stadium, June 22 at 3 p.m.