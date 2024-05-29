Minnesota Aurora vs. RKC Third Coast: Watch on FOX 9+, stream here
EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Aurora will host RKC Third Coast on Thursday — a game you can watch on FOX 9+ and stream on FOX9.com.
This marks Aurora's (1-0-1) first home game of the season, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. at TCO Stadium. You can watch the game live on FOX 9+ and in the player above.
FOX 9+ will broadcast every home Aurora game this season.
How to watch FOX 9+
FOX 9+ is your ticket to local sports — and you can watch it for free, over-the-air. It can be found on:
Comcast: 10/807
DirecTV: 29
DISH: 29
Mediacom: 10/803
Over Air: 9.2
Spectrum: 10
Minnesota Aurora's home schedule on FOX 9+
Aurora vs. RKC Third Coast at TCO Stadium, May 30 at 7 p.m.
Aurora vs. Rochester FC at TCO Stadium, June 6 at 7 p.m.
Aurora vs. River Light FC at TCO Stadium, June 8 at 7 p.m.
Aurora vs. Chicago Dutch Lions FC at TCO Stadium, June 16 at 3 p.m.
Aurora vs. Bavarian United SC at TCO Stadium, June 20 at 7 p.m.
Aurora vs. Chicago City SC at TCO Stadium, June 22 at 3 p.m.