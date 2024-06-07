Minnesota Aurora vs. River Light FC: Watch on FOX 9+, stream here

EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Aurora will host River Light FC on Saturday — a game you can watch on FOX 9+ and stream on FOX9.com.

This marks the Aurora's third home game of the season, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. at TCO Stadium. You can watch the game live on FOX 9+, streaming in the player above and here.

FOX 9+ will broadcast every home Aurora game this season.

How to watch Minnesota Aurora home games on FOX 9+

How to watch FOX 9+. (FOX 9)

FOX 9+ is your ticket to local sports — and you can watch it for free, over-the-air. It can be found on:

Comcast: 10/807

DirecTV: 29

DISH: 29

Mediacom: 10/803

Over Air: 9.2

Spectrum: 10

Minnesota Aurora's home schedule on FOX 9+

The Minnesota Aurora hosts River Light FC on Saturday, June 8. You can watch the game on FOX 9+ and streaming on FOX9.com. (FOX 9)