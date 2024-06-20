Minnesota Aurora vs. Bavarian United SC: Watch on FOX 9+, stream here
EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota Aurora will host Bavarian United SC on Thursday — a game you can watch on FOX 9+ and stream on FOX LOCAL and FOX9.com.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at TCO Stadium. You can watch the game live on FOX 9+, streaming on your smart TV via FOX LOCAL, as well as in the player above and on FOX9.com here.
FOX 9+ will broadcast every home Aurora game this season.
How to watch Minnesota Aurora home games on FOX 9+
FOX 9+ is your ticket to local sports — and you can watch it for free, over-the-air. It can be found on:
Comcast: 10/807
DirecTV: 29
DISH: 29
Mediacom: 10/803
Over Air: 9.2
Spectrum: 10
Minnesota Aurora's home schedule on FOX 9+
Here are the remaining games that will air on FOX 9+:
Aurora vs. Bavarian United SC at TCO Stadium, June 20 at 7 p.m.
Aurora vs. Chicago City SC at TCO Stadium, June 22 at 3 p.m.