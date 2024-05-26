Minnesota Aurora plays River Light FC to 1-1 draw in Illinois

Minnesota Aurora and River Light FC played to a 1-1 draw Saturday in Aurora, Ill., which kept Aurora’s regular-season unbeaten streak alive.

Aurora (1-1-0 in USL W League), didn’t lose a match in the 2022 and 2023 regular seasons. The draw was their first since May 26, 2022.

Aurora goalkeeper Taylor Kane made a fingertip redirect of a shot by Devin Lynch late in the first half to keep the match scoreless.

River Light took the lead in the 52nd minute when University of Minnesota commit Mya Nugent and Aurora defender Alicia Donley bumped ankles, causing Donley to fall and leaving Nugent open to score.

Minnesota Aurora leveled the score in the 54th minute. From a set piece, Addison Weichers served a looping ball into the 18-yard box and connected with the head of Sophie French.

The goal was French’s third of the season and ninth career goal.

“River Light brought a great game against us, and we’re excited to have an opponent like this in the division,” Aurora coach Colette Montgomery said in a news release. “Our players responded well to the game plan we put out there and the strategy we wanted to put in place today.”

Related Articles