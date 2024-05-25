Minnesota Aurora FC Coach Colette Montgomery: Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - This week on Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell, Dawn sits down with Minnesota Aurora FC’s new Head Coach and Sporting Director Colette Montgomery.

Montgomery is excited to take over the reins and continue the soccer excellence in the club’s third year, replacing the team’s first ever Head Coach Nicole Lukic as she advances on to U.S. Soccer as the national team’s Director of Talent Identification.

Colette joined the Aurora in January from North Central University where she was Head Coach and Manager of Soccer for both the men’s and women’s soccer teams.

Before that, she was the director of coaching for the Edina Soccer Club, and she continues to serve as a Grassroots Coach Educator with U.S. Soccer, underscoring her commitment to nurturing talent at all levels of the game.

Montgomery speaks to Dawn not only about coaching here in the US, but also of her journey to get here from her native England. She left home for a summer internship in 2004 to work at soccer camps in Minnesota, and never went back – now it appears she is here to stay!

Check out the long form interview on Fox Local for more on Collete Montgomery’s amazing journey.

The Aurora kicks off their home schedule on Thursday,

May 30 at 7:00 p.m. at TCO Stadium in Eagan.

FOX 9+ is the home of the Aurora and will broadcast every home game this season.