Minnesota Aurora blows out Chicago Dutch Lions 8-0 to start 2024 season

Minnesota Aurora picked up right where it left off in the USL W League regular season on Thursday.

The amateur women’s soccer club blitzed the Chicago Dutch Lions in a 8-0 road win in Aurora, Ill. Aurora was undefeated in 2022 and ’23 regular seasons and remained unblemished to begin this year.

Aurora led 2-0 at halftime and then scored four goals in 15 minutes to open up the second half.

“They did what we asked them to do at halftime, which was to bring creativity, a way to unblock a road block, and find different ways to challenge the players,” head coach Colette Montgomery said in a news release. “Tess (Werts) did a phenomenal job, along with the entire squad tonight.”

Aurora will play River Light FC on Saturday before ether home opener against RKC Third Coast at TCO Stadium in Eagan on May 30.

Related Articles